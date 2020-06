Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated fireplace furnished range refrigerator

FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL in Beautiful SaddleBrooke- Southern AZ's Premier Active Adult Community. Enjoy this turn-key home while you're builidng new, shopping to buy, or here to enjoy the Arizona sunshine- FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS available. Advertised price is summer rate. This is a TOPAZ Model- 2 Bedroom PLUS Den- one of the more popular models ever built- all Updated, VERY WELL FURNISHED, and CLEAN- what a concept! NOT AVAILABLE FEBRUARY-APRIL.