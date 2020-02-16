All apartments in Rio Verde
Last updated February 16 2020 at 1:30 PM

26022 N PRIMO Circle

26022 N Primo Cir · No Longer Available
Location

26022 N Primo Cir, Rio Verde, AZ 85263
Rio Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Charming Rio Verde Country Club home features high Pride of ownership in this well maintained and upgraded home. The front and back patios are made for easy living in Rio Verde. Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from both patios. Walking distance to the clubhouse, driving range, community center and swimming pool is a plus. The entryway gives way to an open living area with vaulted ceilings. All rooms are open and flow into one another. This home is made for entertaining. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stop in to see how this home can fulfill your lifestyle at Rio Verde's active golf community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have any available units?
26022 N PRIMO Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rio Verde, AZ.
What amenities does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have?
Some of 26022 N PRIMO Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26022 N PRIMO Circle currently offering any rent specials?
26022 N PRIMO Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26022 N PRIMO Circle pet-friendly?
No, 26022 N PRIMO Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rio Verde.
Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle offer parking?
Yes, 26022 N PRIMO Circle offers parking.
Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26022 N PRIMO Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have a pool?
Yes, 26022 N PRIMO Circle has a pool.
Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have accessible units?
No, 26022 N PRIMO Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26022 N PRIMO Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 26022 N PRIMO Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 26022 N PRIMO Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

