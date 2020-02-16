26022 N PRIMO Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Charming Rio Verde Country Club home features high Pride of ownership in this well maintained and upgraded home. The front and back patios are made for easy living in Rio Verde. Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from both patios. Walking distance to the clubhouse, driving range, community center and swimming pool is a plus. The entryway gives way to an open living area with vaulted ceilings. All rooms are open and flow into one another. This home is made for entertaining. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Stop in to see how this home can fulfill your lifestyle at Rio Verde's active golf community.