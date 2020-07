Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage pool gym pool table smoke-free community

More than a place to live, Village Greens of Queen Creek is a place to thrive. Welcome to a new destination for effortless living, playing, relaxing, and connecting. A place where serene desert vistas and endless sunsets meet high-style design and carefree convenience. Embrace the perfect Queen Creek lifestyle in an enviable master-planned neighborhood, where you can enjoy country club-style living with prime access to Las Colinas Golf Course. Featuring 50 unique luxury residences in detached one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, Village Greens of Queen Creek offers all the perks of home ownership, but without the hassle and headache. Join us and discover a whole new style of single-family living that’s unlike anything else out there.