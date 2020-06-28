All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

4501 W CRESCENT Road

4501 W Crescent Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4501 W Crescent Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
You will not be disappointed with this home. Granite countertops, eat in kitchen and great room.Covered Patio overlooks nicely landscape back yard.Separate tub and shower in the master plus a large walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

