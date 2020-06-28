4501 W CRESCENT Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

You will not be disappointed with this home. Granite countertops, eat in kitchen and great room.Covered Patio overlooks nicely landscape back yard.Separate tub and shower in the master plus a large walk in closet.