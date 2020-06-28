You will not be disappointed with this home. Granite countertops, eat in kitchen and great room.Covered Patio overlooks nicely landscape back yard.Separate tub and shower in the master plus a large walk in closet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4501 W CRESCENT Road have any available units?
4501 W CRESCENT Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 4501 W CRESCENT Road have?
Some of 4501 W CRESCENT Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 W CRESCENT Road currently offering any rent specials?
4501 W CRESCENT Road is not currently offering any rent specials.