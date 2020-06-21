Better than new!!This is a beautifully remodeled home! Features include refinished cabinets, newer granite, nearly new flooring (tile and carpet), newer interior paint, and newer fixtures and appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road have any available units?
3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road have?
Some of 3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road currently offering any rent specials?
3933 W SOUTH BUTTE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.