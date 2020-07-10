Rent Calculator
All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive.
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive
35382 N Happy Jack Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
35382 N Happy Jack Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Photos are up to date. Our application process is first come first served. We don't accept multiples for the pick and choose game. Come see it in person!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have any available units?
35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have?
Some of 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive offer parking?
No, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have a pool?
No, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have accessible units?
No, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 35382 N HAPPY JACK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
