34974 North Bandolier Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 4:57 PM
1 of 2
34974 North Bandolier Drive
34974 N Bandolier Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
34974 N Bandolier Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
La Princessa Ranchitos
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive have any available units?
34974 North Bandolier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
Is 34974 North Bandolier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34974 North Bandolier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34974 North Bandolier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive offer parking?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive have a pool?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive have accessible units?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34974 North Bandolier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34974 North Bandolier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
