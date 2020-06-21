All apartments in Queen Creek
3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive

3362 W Hayden Peak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3362 W Hayden Peak Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
La Princessa Ranchitos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Photos are up to date. Our application process is first come first served. We don't accept multiples for the pick and choose game. Come see it in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have any available units?
3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have?
Some of 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive offer parking?
No, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have a pool?
No, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3362 W HAYDEN PEAK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
