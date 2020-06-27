All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
32415 North North Butte Drive
32415 North North Butte Drive

32415 N North Butte Dr · No Longer Available
Queen Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

32415 N North Butte Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32415 North North Butte Drive have any available units?
32415 North North Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
Is 32415 North North Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32415 North North Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32415 North North Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32415 North North Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32415 North North Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32415 North North Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 32415 North North Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32415 North North Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32415 North North Butte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32415 North North Butte Drive has a pool.
Does 32415 North North Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 32415 North North Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32415 North North Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 32415 North North Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 32415 North North Butte Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32415 North North Butte Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

