Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue
2776 W Santa Cruz Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2776 W Santa Cruz Ave, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Cortina
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have any available units?
2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have?
Some of 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue offer parking?
No, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have a pool?
No, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2776 W SANTA CRUZ Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
