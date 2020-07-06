All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

2633 W SUNSET Way

2633 W Sunset Way · No Longer Available
Location

2633 W Sunset Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Charleston Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home on a quiet street in Queen Creek! New paint and carpet and ready to move in! Great family home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have any available units?
2633 W SUNSET Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 2633 W SUNSET Way have?
Some of 2633 W SUNSET Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 W SUNSET Way currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W SUNSET Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W SUNSET Way pet-friendly?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way offer parking?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not offer parking.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have a pool?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not have a pool.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have accessible units?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 W SUNSET Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not have units with air conditioning.

