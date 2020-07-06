Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 2633 W SUNSET Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
2633 W SUNSET Way
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2633 W SUNSET Way
2633 W Sunset Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
2633 W Sunset Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Charleston Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home on a quiet street in Queen Creek! New paint and carpet and ready to move in! Great family home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have any available units?
2633 W SUNSET Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 2633 W SUNSET Way have?
Some of 2633 W SUNSET Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2633 W SUNSET Way currently offering any rent specials?
2633 W SUNSET Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 W SUNSET Way pet-friendly?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way offer parking?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not offer parking.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have a pool?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not have a pool.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have accessible units?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 W SUNSET Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2633 W SUNSET Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2633 W SUNSET Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Similar Pages
Queen Creek 1 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with Garage
Queen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Marana, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Coolidge, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College