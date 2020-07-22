23515 S 231st Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Gorgeous Home - Brand new gorgeous home that's never been lived in! Prime location in Queen Creek. Large kitchen island, two ovens, gas stove, tile throughout and carpet in bedrooms, large master walk-in shower and separate garden tub, two master walk in closets, game/sitting room and MORE!



*Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



(RLNE5644789)