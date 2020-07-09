All apartments in Queen Creek
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive.
Queen Creek, AZ
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive

23085 East Desert Spoon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23085 East Desert Spoon Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have any available units?
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have?
Some of 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive offer parking?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have a pool?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have accessible units?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

