Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive
23085 East Desert Spoon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
23085 East Desert Spoon Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Similar Listings
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have any available units?
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have?
Some of 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive offer parking?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not offer parking.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have a pool?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have accessible units?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23085 E DESERT SPOON Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Queen Creek 1 Bedrooms
Queen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with Garage
Queen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly Places
Pinal County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Marana, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
New River, AZ
Gold Canyon, AZ
Cave Creek, AZ
Coolidge, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZ
Maricopa, AZ
Sun Lakes, AZ
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College