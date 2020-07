22761 S 215TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

THIS HOME IS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE ON THE GOLF COURSE. THE SECOND BATHROOM IS A JACK AND JILL STYLE. THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A BAY WINDOW AND WALK IN CLOSET. THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS A SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS AND A SOAKING TUB. THE KITCHEN HAS NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND A PANTRY. THE GARAGE HAS AN EPOXY FLOOR. THE BACKYARD HAS A COVERED PATIO AND A GOLF COURSE VIEW WITH ROD IRON FENCE. THE COMMUNITY OFFERS BIKING/WALKING PATHS, CHILDREN'S PLAYGROUND, CLUBHOUSE/REC ROOM, TENNIS COURTS, MEDIA ROOM, HEATED POOL, WORKOUT FACILITY AND GOLF COURSE.