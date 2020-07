22572 E PECAN Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE: A RARE '5-YEAR NEW' 3000+SF ONE STORY HOME ON A BIGGER CUL-DE-SAC LOT AT LA SENTIERO!! LOCATED NEXT TO GREENBELTS WITH ONLY 1 ADJACENT NEIGHBOR PROVIDING PLENTY OF ROOM TO BREATHE! IT BOASTS 4 BEDS AND 3.5 BATHS, A HUGE KITCHEN WITH A BIG GRANITE ISLAND, HUGE LIVING, DINING AND FAMILY ROOMS PLUS AN OFFICE! THE MASTER BED/BATH IS AMAZING WITH HIS/HERS CLOSETS, HIS/HERS GRANITE SINKS, A GARDEN TUB AND A SHOWER! A SMALLER 2ND MASTER SUITE IS LOCATED ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE HOUSE. THE HOME IS COMPLIMENTED WITH FRONT PORCH AND REAR PATIO TO WIND DOWN AND RELAX! CEILING FANS THRU OUT PLUS SUN SCREENS TO KEEP IT COOLER IN SUMMER TIME. FULLY LANDSCAPED SIDE AND BACK YARDS. A FRIDGE, WASHER/DRYER ARE INCLUDED WITH THE LEASE. COME TAKE A LOOK AND BE THE ONE TO MAKE IT YOUR NEXT HOME! FOR THOSE WHO PREFER SHORTER TERM LEASES OR IF YOU ARE AWAITING FOR YOUR NEWLY BUILT HOME BEING CONSTRUCTED. THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR A 3-MONTH LEASE FOR $3300/MONTH, A 6-MONTH LEASE FOR $3000/MONTH. PLEASE TEXT JIMMY THE LISTING AGENT AT 602-633-4248 FOR ANY FURTHER DETAILS OR QUESTIONS!! THANK YOU!!