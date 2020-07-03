Rent Calculator
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM
22514 E TIERRA GRANDE --
22514 East Tierra Grande
·
No Longer Available
Location
22514 East Tierra Grande, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have any available units?
22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have?
Some of 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE --'s amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- currently offering any rent specials?
22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- pet-friendly?
No, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- offer parking?
No, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- does not offer parking.
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have a pool?
No, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- does not have a pool.
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have accessible units?
No, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- does not have accessible units.
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- has units with dishwashers.
Does 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- have units with air conditioning?
No, 22514 E TIERRA GRANDE -- does not have units with air conditioning.
