22407 S 211TH Way
22407 S 211TH Way

22407 South 211th Way · No Longer Available
Location

22407 South 211th Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Photos are up to date. Our application process is first come first served. We don't accept multiples for the pick and choose game. Come see it in person!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22407 S 211TH Way have any available units?
22407 S 211TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 22407 S 211TH Way have?
Some of 22407 S 211TH Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22407 S 211TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
22407 S 211TH Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22407 S 211TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 22407 S 211TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 22407 S 211TH Way offer parking?
No, 22407 S 211TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 22407 S 211TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22407 S 211TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22407 S 211TH Way have a pool?
No, 22407 S 211TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 22407 S 211TH Way have accessible units?
No, 22407 S 211TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 22407 S 211TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22407 S 211TH Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 22407 S 211TH Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 22407 S 211TH Way does not have units with air conditioning.
