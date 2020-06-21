Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

21923 E. Via Del Rancho, e-Ellsworth, s-Rittenhouse, 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, approximately 1,700 sf, frig, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, community pool, double garage, $1,395, Available NOW, $35 application fee per adult. $150 admin fee. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.