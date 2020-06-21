All apartments in Queen Creek
21923 E Via Del Rancho
Last updated June 10 2019 at 7:04 PM

21923 E Via Del Rancho

21923 East via Del Rancho · No Longer Available
Location

21923 East via Del Rancho, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
21923 E. Via Del Rancho, e-Ellsworth, s-Rittenhouse, 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home, approximately 1,700 sf, frig, stove, oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, community pool, double garage, $1,395, Available NOW, $35 application fee per adult. $150 admin fee. $100 rent increase for lease 6 months to 11 months. $200 additional pet deposit per pet after approval. No pit bulls. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have any available units?
21923 E Via Del Rancho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have?
Some of 21923 E Via Del Rancho's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21923 E Via Del Rancho currently offering any rent specials?
21923 E Via Del Rancho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21923 E Via Del Rancho pet-friendly?
Yes, 21923 E Via Del Rancho is pet friendly.
Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho offer parking?
Yes, 21923 E Via Del Rancho offers parking.
Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21923 E Via Del Rancho offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have a pool?
Yes, 21923 E Via Del Rancho has a pool.
Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have accessible units?
No, 21923 E Via Del Rancho does not have accessible units.
Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21923 E Via Del Rancho has units with dishwashers.
Does 21923 E Via Del Rancho have units with air conditioning?
No, 21923 E Via Del Rancho does not have units with air conditioning.
