Queen Creek, AZ
21852 S 214TH Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:36 AM

21852 S 214TH Street

21852 South 214th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21852 South 214th Street, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Nauvoo Station

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Nauvoo Station! Designer wood tile throughout the downstairs with upgraded white cabinets, granite countertops, and custom tile backsplash in the kitchen. Neutral paint through out with a touch of designer colors in the living room, master bedroom, and laundry room. Double doors open to the master bedroom with an oversized soaking tub in the master bath. Extended pavers to enhance the patio. This home is close to downtown Queen Creek with shopping and restaurants. Security Deposit: $1,995, Pet is additional $40 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21852 S 214TH Street have any available units?
21852 S 214TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21852 S 214TH Street have?
Some of 21852 S 214TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21852 S 214TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
21852 S 214TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21852 S 214TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21852 S 214TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 21852 S 214TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 21852 S 214TH Street offers parking.
Does 21852 S 214TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21852 S 214TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21852 S 214TH Street have a pool?
No, 21852 S 214TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 21852 S 214TH Street have accessible units?
No, 21852 S 214TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21852 S 214TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21852 S 214TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21852 S 214TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21852 S 214TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
