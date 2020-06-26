21852 S 214TH Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Nauvoo Station! Designer wood tile throughout the downstairs with upgraded white cabinets, granite countertops, and custom tile backsplash in the kitchen. Neutral paint through out with a touch of designer colors in the living room, master bedroom, and laundry room. Double doors open to the master bedroom with an oversized soaking tub in the master bath. Extended pavers to enhance the patio. This home is close to downtown Queen Creek with shopping and restaurants. Security Deposit: $1,995, Pet is additional $40 per month.