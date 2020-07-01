All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 21493 E Roundup Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
21493 E Roundup Way
Last updated March 30 2020 at 5:09 AM

21493 E Roundup Way

21493 East Roundup Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

21493 East Roundup Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Langley Gateway Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
* Large family home in great neighborhood * Just remodeled * Wood look tile floor and new carpeting throughout * New SS appliances *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21493 E Roundup Way have any available units?
21493 E Roundup Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 21493 E Roundup Way have?
Some of 21493 E Roundup Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21493 E Roundup Way currently offering any rent specials?
21493 E Roundup Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21493 E Roundup Way pet-friendly?
No, 21493 E Roundup Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 21493 E Roundup Way offer parking?
Yes, 21493 E Roundup Way offers parking.
Does 21493 E Roundup Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21493 E Roundup Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21493 E Roundup Way have a pool?
No, 21493 E Roundup Way does not have a pool.
Does 21493 E Roundup Way have accessible units?
No, 21493 E Roundup Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21493 E Roundup Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21493 E Roundup Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 21493 E Roundup Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 21493 E Roundup Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 BedroomsQueen Creek 2 Bedrooms
Queen Creek Apartments with GarageQueen Creek Apartments with Parking
Queen Creek Pet Friendly PlacesPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZCoolidge, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College