21037 E. Aldecoa Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great floor-plan, master bedroom downstairs, with full bath, dual sinks and huge walk in closet. Two good size bedrooms upstairs and a full bath. 1/2 bath for guests downstairs. Eat in kitchen with ceramic tile, black appliances, including refrigerator, microwave, flat top stove and whisper quiet dishwasher. Neutral carpeting. Plenty of storage. Custom 2' wood blinds throughout the home. Covered patio, completely landscaped. 2 car garage with storage. Water softener and alarm system. Short walk to Community pool, shopping or downtown Queen Creek. (tax and admin fee apply to monthly rent)