20979 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 The Villages at Queen Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
4 bedroom, 2 ba, Great room floor plan, new custom color paint and new flooring.New Stainless Steel Appliances. No fridge, Golf Course community.Close to shopping and restaurants and much much more.This home is a must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have any available units?
20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have?
Some of 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.