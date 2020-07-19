All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard

20979 East Desert Hills Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

20979 East Desert Hills Boulevard, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
The Villages at Queen Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
4 bedroom, 2 ba, Great room floor plan, new custom color paint and new flooring.New Stainless Steel Appliances. No fridge, Golf Course community.Close to shopping and restaurants and much much more.This home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have any available units?
20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have?
Some of 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard offers parking.
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have a pool?
No, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
