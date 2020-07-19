20979 E DESERT HILLS Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

4 bedroom, 2 ba, Great room floor plan, new custom color paint and new flooring.New Stainless Steel Appliances. No fridge, Golf Course community.Close to shopping and restaurants and much much more.This home is a must see!