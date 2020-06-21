20496 E Colt Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly across the street * Landscape included * Pride of ownership shows on this Corner Lot * Open the door to a gorgeous Great room complete with corner propane Fireplace, brick hearth & matching brick accents * Custom lighting fixtures thru-out * Dining off the HUGE kitchen that features Stainless Steel appliances & BIG farmers sink, pantry, Quartz counters, B/I microwave, REFRIGERATOR * Master suite features HUGE walk-in closet, Separate jetted tub & shower & Dual Sinks with vanity area, BIG walk-in closet * BIG secondary bedrooms and FULL hall bath * Deep extended covered patio perfect for entertaining * Newer Trane AC & roof * Garage features full wall B/I cabinets, separate exit to RV parking/RV gate & work station * Water softener * Nicely landscaped back yard * Attached casita with separate entrance (possibly available for additional $1000 per month - call for more details) Washer, Dryer included in BIG laundry room that features full-wall of cabinets & wet sink * Near restaurants, shopping & Entertainment * Each stall is $225 per stall for a double stall and $175 for single stall * $160 fee per trailer per year * $50 application fee per adult $400 up-front admin fee due at move-in, $250 fee per pet with owner approval (small dogs only) $2400 security deposit for qualified tenants (larger deposit required if casita included) 4.5% monthly tax/admin fee call AnnDee at MBA Real Estate 480-600-2255