Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM

20496 E Colt Dr

20496 East Colt Drive · (602) 595-9966
Location

20496 East Colt Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2437 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Will Rogers Equestrian Ranch features a community arena & barn that offers daily feeding & stall cleaning perfect for the traveling executive * Community Barn, Arena, pool, basketball court, fire pit, clubhouse, Barn Arena & Trailer parking directly across the street * Landscape included * Pride of ownership shows on this Corner Lot * Open the door to a gorgeous Great room complete with corner propane Fireplace, brick hearth & matching brick accents * Custom lighting fixtures thru-out * Dining off the HUGE kitchen that features Stainless Steel appliances & BIG farmers sink, pantry, Quartz counters, B/I microwave, REFRIGERATOR * Master suite features HUGE walk-in closet, Separate jetted tub & shower & Dual Sinks with vanity area, BIG walk-in closet * BIG secondary bedrooms and FULL hall bath * Deep extended covered patio perfect for entertaining * Newer Trane AC & roof * Garage features full wall B/I cabinets, separate exit to RV parking/RV gate & work station * Water softener * Nicely landscaped back yard * Attached casita with separate entrance (possibly available for additional $1000 per month - call for more details) Washer, Dryer included in BIG laundry room that features full-wall of cabinets & wet sink * Near restaurants, shopping & Entertainment * Each stall is $225 per stall for a double stall and $175 for single stall * $160 fee per trailer per year * $50 application fee per adult $400 up-front admin fee due at move-in, $250 fee per pet with owner approval (small dogs only) $2400 security deposit for qualified tenants (larger deposit required if casita included) 4.5% monthly tax/admin fee call AnnDee at MBA Real Estate 480-600-2255

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20496 E Colt Dr have any available units?
20496 E Colt Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20496 E Colt Dr have?
Some of 20496 E Colt Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20496 E Colt Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20496 E Colt Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20496 E Colt Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20496 E Colt Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20496 E Colt Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20496 E Colt Dr does offer parking.
Does 20496 E Colt Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20496 E Colt Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20496 E Colt Dr have a pool?
Yes, 20496 E Colt Dr has a pool.
Does 20496 E Colt Dr have accessible units?
No, 20496 E Colt Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20496 E Colt Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20496 E Colt Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 20496 E Colt Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20496 E Colt Dr has units with air conditioning.
