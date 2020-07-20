All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 20433 E RAVEN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queen Creek, AZ
/
20433 E RAVEN Drive
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:06 AM

20433 E RAVEN Drive

20433 East Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queen Creek
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

20433 East Raven Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
ALMOST BRAND NEW home for rent in QUEEN CREEK STATION by FULTON HOMES!!! Just minutes from Downtown Queen Creek & Queen Creek Marketplace, upscale retail & restaurants, award winning schools, & natural desert beauty at the San Tan Mountains...this stunning home & its neighborhood has everything to offer! Within the community itself, find miles of walking & biking paths, playgrounds, and amenities galore. And once you step inside this spacious, 2,881sf, 4BD/4BA + den, single story residence with an inviting courtyard, you'll be impressed by its sparkling interior, upgraded finishes, & resort style backyard w/shimmering swimming pool, hot tub, built in BBQ, stone covered, extended patio, & cafe lights. There's even an RV gate with paved side yard for another car or toys!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have any available units?
20433 E RAVEN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have?
Some of 20433 E RAVEN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20433 E RAVEN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20433 E RAVEN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20433 E RAVEN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20433 E RAVEN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20433 E RAVEN Drive offers parking.
Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20433 E RAVEN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20433 E RAVEN Drive has a pool.
Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have accessible units?
No, 20433 E RAVEN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20433 E RAVEN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 20433 E RAVEN Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20433 E RAVEN Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Victoria
20450 E Ocotillo Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Town Center Apartments
22280 S 209th Way
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Village Greens of Queen Creek
21565 East Village Loop Road N
Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Similar Pages

Queen Creek 1 Bedroom ApartmentsQueen Creek 2 Bedroom Apartments
Queen Creek 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsQueen Creek Apartments with Balconies
Queen Creek Apartments with Washer-DryersPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZMarana, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZFlorence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ
San Tan Valley, AZCoolidge, AZSun City West, AZRed Rock, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZGold Canyon, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Villages At Queen Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College