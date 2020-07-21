19902 East Reins Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

wow! absolutely gorgeous single level queen creek 3/2 home with hardwood floors, premium corner lot, updated kitchen with granite counters, like new carpet, fireplace, huge master split with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.