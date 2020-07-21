All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated July 30 2019 at 2:06 AM

19902 East Reins Road

19902 East Reins Road · No Longer Available
Location

19902 East Reins Road, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Emperor Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wow! absolutely gorgeous single level queen creek 3/2 home with hardwood floors, premium corner lot, updated kitchen with granite counters, like new carpet, fireplace, huge master split with enclosed bathroom, 2 car garage, mountain views, near by parks and schools, great location and more! visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19902 East Reins Road have any available units?
19902 East Reins Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 19902 East Reins Road have?
Some of 19902 East Reins Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19902 East Reins Road currently offering any rent specials?
19902 East Reins Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19902 East Reins Road pet-friendly?
No, 19902 East Reins Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 19902 East Reins Road offer parking?
Yes, 19902 East Reins Road offers parking.
Does 19902 East Reins Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19902 East Reins Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19902 East Reins Road have a pool?
No, 19902 East Reins Road does not have a pool.
Does 19902 East Reins Road have accessible units?
No, 19902 East Reins Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19902 East Reins Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19902 East Reins Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19902 East Reins Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19902 East Reins Road does not have units with air conditioning.
