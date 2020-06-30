Rent Calculator
Last updated January 10 2020 at 11:26 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19335 E CANARY Way
19335 East Canary Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
19335 East Canary Way, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Emperor Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Clean and ready to go now! Our application process is first come first served. We do not take a bunch and pick one. Come see it in person before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19335 E CANARY Way have any available units?
19335 E CANARY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 19335 E CANARY Way have?
Some of 19335 E CANARY Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19335 E CANARY Way currently offering any rent specials?
19335 E CANARY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19335 E CANARY Way pet-friendly?
No, 19335 E CANARY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 19335 E CANARY Way offer parking?
No, 19335 E CANARY Way does not offer parking.
Does 19335 E CANARY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19335 E CANARY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19335 E CANARY Way have a pool?
No, 19335 E CANARY Way does not have a pool.
Does 19335 E CANARY Way have accessible units?
No, 19335 E CANARY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19335 E CANARY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19335 E CANARY Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 19335 E CANARY Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19335 E CANARY Way does not have units with air conditioning.
