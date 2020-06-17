18974 East Lark Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout. Huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath flaunts separate tub and shower! Beautiful backyard with covered patio. Two-car garage. Lush grass. Close to great food and entertainment.



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.