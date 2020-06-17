All apartments in Queen Creek
Queen Creek, AZ
18974 East Lark Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 3:41 PM

18974 East Lark Drive

18974 East Lark Drive · (480) 696-6776
Location

18974 East Lark Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2545 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
$425 OFF First Month's Rent. Gorgeous 4 bedroom and 3 bath home. The spacious living area opens to stunning kitchen with wood cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, island, and upgraded light fixtures! Ceiling fans throughout. Huge master bedroom with a walk-in closet. Master bath flaunts separate tub and shower! Beautiful backyard with covered patio. Two-car garage. Lush grass. Close to great food and entertainment.

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18974 East Lark Drive have any available units?
18974 East Lark Drive has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18974 East Lark Drive have?
Some of 18974 East Lark Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18974 East Lark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18974 East Lark Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18974 East Lark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18974 East Lark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18974 East Lark Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18974 East Lark Drive does offer parking.
Does 18974 East Lark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18974 East Lark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18974 East Lark Drive have a pool?
No, 18974 East Lark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18974 East Lark Drive have accessible units?
No, 18974 East Lark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18974 East Lark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18974 East Lark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18974 East Lark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18974 East Lark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
