All apartments in Queen Creek
Find more places like 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Queen Creek, AZ
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM
1 of 200
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive
18642 East Purple Sage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Queen Creek
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location
18642 East Purple Sage Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have any available units?
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Queen Creek, AZ
.
What amenities does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have?
Some of 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Queen Creek
.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
