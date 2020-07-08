All apartments in Queen Creek
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive

18642 East Purple Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

18642 East Purple Sage Drive, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have any available units?
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have?
Some of 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive offers parking.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have a pool?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18642 E PURPLE SAGE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

