1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 3:16 PM

1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive

1806 W Desert Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1806 W Desert Hills Dr, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Room floor plan, open and spacious. Fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den. Large eat in kitchen. Island in Kitchen. Two car garage. Grassy Backyard. Clean and Move in condition. Included: Fridge, Washer and Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have any available units?
1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have?
Some of 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
