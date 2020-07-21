1806 W DESERT HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great Room floor plan, open and spacious. Fireplace. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den. Large eat in kitchen. Island in Kitchen. Two car garage. Grassy Backyard. Clean and Move in condition. Included: Fridge, Washer and Dryer.