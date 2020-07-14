All apartments in Prescott
Prescott Lakes Community
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:57 AM

Prescott Lakes Community

2105 Blooming Hills Dr · (928) 415-2256
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2105 Blooming Hills Dr, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 234 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 120 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Prescott Lakes Community.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
garbage disposal
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Seeing the all NEW Prescott Lakes Apartments today could lead to a lifetime of Vibrant Living!

Blue skies, granite boulders, glistening lakes, and the endless forest is just a way of life at Prescott Lakes Apartments. Active, independent living means that something exciting is happening each and every day…inside and out! Prescott Lakes is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Prescott and was awarded the best-planned community by AZCentral.

Fully renovated inside and outside. Swim in a crystal blue heated pool and jetted spa, dine with friends at your heated gazebo, or enjoy beautiful sunsets with a glass of wine at the fire pit. Enjoy walks with your pet through our tree-lined neighborhood. Ready for some Texas-Hold’em? Try your hand at poker or grab a cue stick for some billiards or nestle into your NEWLY renovated apartment home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month lease / 6 month lease with $100 premium / furnished guest suites, 30 day minimum, $75 a night.
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 individual
Deposit: $1000 or SureDeposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $76.50 Flat Rate for Water, Electric, Gas, Sewer, CableTV.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed and size restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Prescott Lakes Community have any available units?
Prescott Lakes Community has 12 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Prescott Lakes Community have?
Some of Prescott Lakes Community's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Prescott Lakes Community currently offering any rent specials?
Prescott Lakes Community is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Prescott Lakes Community pet-friendly?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community is pet friendly.
Does Prescott Lakes Community offer parking?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community offers parking.
Does Prescott Lakes Community have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Prescott Lakes Community have a pool?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community has a pool.
Does Prescott Lakes Community have accessible units?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community has accessible units.
Does Prescott Lakes Community have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community has units with dishwashers.
Does Prescott Lakes Community have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Prescott Lakes Community has units with air conditioning.
