Prescott Lakes Community

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table e-payments bbq/grill guest parking guest suite hot tub media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly business center carport cc payments coffee bar community garden conference room internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Seeing the all NEW Prescott Lakes Apartments today could lead to a lifetime of Vibrant Living!



Blue skies, granite boulders, glistening lakes, and the endless forest is just a way of life at Prescott Lakes Apartments. Active, independent living means that something exciting is happening each and every day…inside and out! Prescott Lakes is one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Prescott and was awarded the best-planned community by AZCentral.



Fully renovated inside and outside. Swim in a crystal blue heated pool and jetted spa, dine with friends at your heated gazebo, or enjoy beautiful sunsets with a glass of wine at the fire pit. Enjoy walks with your pet through our tree-lined neighborhood. Ready for some Texas-Hold’em? Try your hand at poker or grab a cue stick for some billiards or nestle into your NEWLY renovated apartment home!



