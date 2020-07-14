Prescott Lakes Community

Lease Length: 12 month lease / 6 month lease with $100 premium / furnished guest suites, 30 day minimum, $75 a night.Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 individual
Deposit: $1000 or SureDeposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $300 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $76.50 Flat Rate for Water, Electric, Gas, Sewer, CableTV.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed and size restrictions apply
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Storage $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.