Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed accessible bike storage courtyard online portal

Hillside Creek Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 265 square feet 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with carpet and vinyl wood flooring throughout and dual-pane windows. The kitchen area comes with an electric oven and stove, Formica countertops and a microwave. Residents enjoy being 5 minutes away from The Square, Whiskey Row, local restaurants and antique shops in Downtown Prescott.