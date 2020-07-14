All apartments in Prescott
Cedar Ridge

337 Robinson Drive · (928) 218-8125
Location

337 Robinson Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet. Our apartments come with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, fireplace dual-pane windows with coverings, carpet flooring and in select apartments a balcony/patio. Kitchens come with electric oven & stove, formica countertops, refridgerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in select apartments a microwave. Come home and enjoy the Northern Arizona landscape with hillside mountain views from the community, all with a short drive to the various sights in Downtown Prescott including The Square, Whiskey Row & an abundance of local restaurants. Yavapai College, grocery stores and hiking trails are close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Ridge have any available units?
Cedar Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott, AZ.
What amenities does Cedar Ridge have?
Some of Cedar Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Ridge offers parking.
Does Cedar Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Ridge have a pool?
No, Cedar Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Cedar Ridge has accessible units.
Does Cedar Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar Ridge has units with air conditioning.
