Cedar Ridge Apartments in Prescott, Arizona offers 2 bedrooms 2 bathroom apartments ranging from 900 to 1100 square feet. Our apartments come with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, fireplace dual-pane windows with coverings, carpet flooring and in select apartments a balcony/patio. Kitchens come with electric oven & stove, formica countertops, refridgerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and in select apartments a microwave. Come home and enjoy the Northern Arizona landscape with hillside mountain views from the community, all with a short drive to the various sights in Downtown Prescott including The Square, Whiskey Row & an abundance of local restaurants. Yavapai College, grocery stores and hiking trails are close by.