720 1/2 Churchill Street

Completely renovated 2 BR/1BA. 817 sq.ft.All new everything.1-2 people allowed. 1 pet is possible.Tenant pays all utilities + 2.75% city tax.Good Credit and rental history required.Large 1 car garage + extra workshop space.Room for additional car parking outside. Quiet area. Views of Thumb Butte in the distance. Level flat yard behind home.Unfinished storage space under home.Comes with stackable washer/dryer.AGENT OWNED
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
