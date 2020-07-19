All apartments in Prescott
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

720 1/2 Churchill Street

720 1/2 Churchill St · No Longer Available
Location

720 1/2 Churchill St, Prescott, AZ 86301

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
Completely renovated 2 BR/1BA. 817 sq.ft.All new everything.1-2 people allowed. 1 pet is possible.Tenant pays all utilities + 2.75% city tax.Good Credit and rental history required.Large 1 car garage + extra workshop space.Room for additional car parking outside. Quiet area. Views of Thumb Butte in the distance. Level flat yard behind home.Unfinished storage space under home.Comes with stackable washer/dryer.AGENT OWNED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have any available units?
720 1/2 Churchill Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have?
Some of 720 1/2 Churchill Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 1/2 Churchill Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 1/2 Churchill Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 1/2 Churchill Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 1/2 Churchill Street is pet friendly.
Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 1/2 Churchill Street offers parking.
Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 1/2 Churchill Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have a pool?
No, 720 1/2 Churchill Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have accessible units?
Yes, 720 1/2 Churchill Street has accessible units.
Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 1/2 Churchill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 1/2 Churchill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 1/2 Churchill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
