All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 520 Woolsey Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
520 Woolsey Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:26 AM

520 Woolsey Drive

520 Woolsey Drive · (928) 778-7036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

520 Woolsey Drive, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,541

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully Furnished, 2 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 car garage. House is up one fully flight of stairs, from front and from garage. A/C, deck, utilities included. Available till 7/24/2020 only. No Pets, assistance animal only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Woolsey Drive have any available units?
520 Woolsey Drive has a unit available for $1,541 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Woolsey Drive have?
Some of 520 Woolsey Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Woolsey Drive currently offering any rent specials?
520 Woolsey Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Woolsey Drive pet-friendly?
No, 520 Woolsey Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 520 Woolsey Drive offer parking?
Yes, 520 Woolsey Drive does offer parking.
Does 520 Woolsey Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Woolsey Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Woolsey Drive have a pool?
No, 520 Woolsey Drive does not have a pool.
Does 520 Woolsey Drive have accessible units?
No, 520 Woolsey Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Woolsey Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Woolsey Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Woolsey Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Woolsey Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 520 Woolsey Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301
Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Buckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZNew River, AZ
Cave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity