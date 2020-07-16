438 South Montezuma Street - C

Amenities

Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:

Charming newly renovated studio units available in Downtown Prescott, Arizona. (438 units C and D)



Features:

Studio

Size- Approx.400 Sq. Ft.

Concrete

Brick Walls

Ceiling Fan

Utilities Included- water & trash

Central Heat, Cooling- window air and ceiling fans



Fees':

2.75% Prescott rental tax

Deposit- same as one month's rent

First months rent

Non-refundable Cleaning fee ($150)

Non-refundable Bedbug/Admin fee ($180)

