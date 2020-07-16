438 South Montezuma Street - C

Amenities
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Charming newly renovated studio units available in Downtown Prescott, Arizona. (438 units C and D)
Features:
Studio
Size- Approx.400 Sq. Ft.
Concrete
Brick Walls
Ceiling Fan
Utilities Included- water & trash
Central Heat, Cooling- window air and ceiling fans
Fees':
2.75% Prescott rental tax
Deposit- same as one month's rent
First months rent
Non-refundable Cleaning fee ($150)
Non-refundable Bedbug/Admin fee ($180)
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Charming newly renovated studio units available in Downtown Prescott, Arizona.
Features:
Studio
Size- Approx.400 Sq. Ft.
Concrete
Brick Walls
Ceiling Fan
Utilities Included: water & trash
Central Heat, Cooling- window air and ceiling fans
Month to month lease
Fees':
2.75% Prescott rental tax
Deposit- same as one month's rent
First months rent
Non-refundable Cleaning fee ($150)
Non-refundable Bedbug/Admin fee ($180)