All apartments in Prescott
Find more places like 438 South Montezuma Street - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott, AZ
/
438 South Montezuma Street - C
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:58 AM

438 South Montezuma Street - C

438 South Montezuma Street · (928) 227-0501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

438 South Montezuma Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Charming newly renovated studio units available in Downtown Prescott, Arizona. (438 units C and D)

Features:
Studio
Size- Approx.400 Sq. Ft.
Concrete
Brick Walls
Ceiling Fan
Utilities Included- water & trash
Central Heat, Cooling- window air and ceiling fans

Fees':
2.75% Prescott rental tax
Deposit- same as one month's rent
First months rent
Non-refundable Cleaning fee ($150)
Non-refundable Bedbug/Admin fee ($180)
Bear Creek Real Estate & Property Management Presents:
Charming newly renovated studio units available in Downtown Prescott, Arizona.

Features:
Studio
Size- Approx.400 Sq. Ft.
Concrete
Brick Walls
Ceiling Fan
Utilities Included: water & trash
Central Heat, Cooling- window air and ceiling fans
Month to month lease

Fees':
2.75% Prescott rental tax
Deposit- same as one month's rent
First months rent
Non-refundable Cleaning fee ($150)
Non-refundable Bedbug/Admin fee ($180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C have any available units?
438 South Montezuma Street - C has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 438 South Montezuma Street - C currently offering any rent specials?
438 South Montezuma Street - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 438 South Montezuma Street - C pet-friendly?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C offer parking?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C does not offer parking.
Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C have a pool?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C does not have a pool.
Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C have accessible units?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C does not have accessible units.
Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 438 South Montezuma Street - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 438 South Montezuma Street - C does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 438 South Montezuma Street - C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Prescott Lakes Community
2105 Blooming Hills Dr
Prescott, AZ 86301
Cedar Ridge
337 Robinson Drive
Prescott, AZ 86303
Hillside Creek
339 North Rush Street
Prescott, AZ 86301

Similar Pages

Prescott 1 BedroomsPrescott 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Apartments with ParkingPrescott Dog Friendly Apartments
Prescott Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Anthem, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ
Buckeye, AZCave Creek, AZSedona, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Yavapai CollegeGateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity