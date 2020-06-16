237 South Hardin Street

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking microwave range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

****Vacation Rental****

This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.



Day- $ call for pricing

Week- $ call for pricing

Monthly-$ call for pricing



Please call the office to check for availability.



This home on South Hardin Street is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath house in "Everyone's Home Town" of Prescott, AZ. It is near the fun events and shopping of downtown while being far enough away for peace and quiet during your stay. There is plenty of parking all around the home to fit any vehicle needs. The home which is 1600 square feet was built on a quarter of an acre in 1955. It has an open and spacious layout with modern furnishings and wonderfully fenced landscaping. Dogs may be accepted with owner approval and extra deposit.



WInter Pricing: $2,400 per month

Summer Pricing: $2,500 per month

Pet Deposit: $250 per Pet

Cleaning Fee: $250