Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

237 South Hardin Street

237 South Hardin Street · (928) 227-0501
Location

237 South Hardin Street, Prescott, AZ 86303

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
****Vacation Rental****
This is a vacation rental and prices are subject to change.

Day- $ call for pricing
Week- $ call for pricing
Monthly-$ call for pricing

Please call the office to check for availability.

This home on South Hardin Street is a gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath house in "Everyone's Home Town" of Prescott, AZ. It is near the fun events and shopping of downtown while being far enough away for peace and quiet during your stay. There is plenty of parking all around the home to fit any vehicle needs. The home which is 1600 square feet was built on a quarter of an acre in 1955. It has an open and spacious layout with modern furnishings and wonderfully fenced landscaping. Dogs may be accepted with owner approval and extra deposit.

WInter Pricing: $2,400 per month
Summer Pricing: $2,500 per month
Pet Deposit: $250 per Pet
Cleaning Fee: $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 South Hardin Street have any available units?
237 South Hardin Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 237 South Hardin Street have?
Some of 237 South Hardin Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 South Hardin Street currently offering any rent specials?
237 South Hardin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 South Hardin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 South Hardin Street is pet friendly.
Does 237 South Hardin Street offer parking?
Yes, 237 South Hardin Street does offer parking.
Does 237 South Hardin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 South Hardin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 South Hardin Street have a pool?
No, 237 South Hardin Street does not have a pool.
Does 237 South Hardin Street have accessible units?
No, 237 South Hardin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 237 South Hardin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 South Hardin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 237 South Hardin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 South Hardin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
