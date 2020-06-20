Amenities

2149 Clubhouse Drive Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom Condo on Antelope Hills Golf Course ~ North Prescott - **Please call Raymond at 928-443-0766 for additional information, availability dates and showings.**

Beautiful 1,400 sf, single level, 3 bed 2 bath "End Unit" condo backs to the #9 fairway of the Antelope Hills North Golf Course in the Prescott Resort subdivision. The community has 2 heated seasonal pools, clubhouse, weekly yard maintenance and lots of privacy. This home features many upgrades including wood vinyl plank floors, granite counters, gas fireplace, wood shutters, vaulted ceilings throughout, sliding glass doors, fenced back and side yards, covered outdoor patio with an above ground Jacuzzi and incredible views overlooking fairways. The open floor plan provides lots of natural light via the vaulted ceilings, clerestory windows and 5 large sliding glass doors. The kitchen features tile floors, lots of cabinets, upgraded Kitchen Aid Elite appliances and washer & dryer (both as-is). The master bedroom has a bathroom, walk-in closet and walk out sliding glass door leading to the outdoor patio. An iron security door allows you to enjoy the beautiful summer evenings! The second bedroom fits a queen bed plus an adjacent third bedroom which can also be used as an office/den/playroom with separate access via a sliding glass door. Two-car garage with ample storage and workspace as well as storage in the roof attic. Tenants pay all utilities.

Pet's negotiable with an additional monthly fee and non-refundable pet deposit.

$1,649 per month plus tax and a $2,000 security deposit.



