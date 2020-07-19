1586 Prescott View Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Prescott home in a great location! Beautiful landscaping, including Wild Plum trees, Koi pond, Pine trees, purple Russian sage and others, surrounds the home both front and back. Fenced in backyard with quarter acre of room to have family gatherings or enjoy the sunset. It also includes a bonus storage shed! Spacious living room with a gas fireplace and multiple large windows to let in the natural sun light. The kitchen is open and has multiple cabinets and plenty of counter space. Master features a walk-in closet with shelves and storage cabinets. Master bath has dual sinks with dual medicine cabinets. This beautiful Prescott home in a great quiet cup-de-sac will not last long!