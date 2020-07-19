All apartments in Prescott
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:13 PM

1586 Prescott View Place

1586 Prescott View Place · (928) 420-2680
Location

1586 Prescott View Place, Prescott, AZ 86301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,780

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1576 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Prescott home in a great location! Beautiful landscaping, including Wild Plum trees, Koi pond, Pine trees, purple Russian sage and others, surrounds the home both front and back. Fenced in backyard with quarter acre of room to have family gatherings or enjoy the sunset. It also includes a bonus storage shed! Spacious living room with a gas fireplace and multiple large windows to let in the natural sun light. The kitchen is open and has multiple cabinets and plenty of counter space. Master features a walk-in closet with shelves and storage cabinets. Master bath has dual sinks with dual medicine cabinets. This beautiful Prescott home in a great quiet cup-de-sac will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1586 Prescott View Place have any available units?
1586 Prescott View Place has a unit available for $1,780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1586 Prescott View Place have?
Some of 1586 Prescott View Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1586 Prescott View Place currently offering any rent specials?
1586 Prescott View Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1586 Prescott View Place pet-friendly?
No, 1586 Prescott View Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott.
Does 1586 Prescott View Place offer parking?
Yes, 1586 Prescott View Place offers parking.
Does 1586 Prescott View Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1586 Prescott View Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1586 Prescott View Place have a pool?
No, 1586 Prescott View Place does not have a pool.
Does 1586 Prescott View Place have accessible units?
No, 1586 Prescott View Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1586 Prescott View Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1586 Prescott View Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1586 Prescott View Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1586 Prescott View Place does not have units with air conditioning.
