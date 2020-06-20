All apartments in Prescott
1507 1/2 Swenson St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

1507 1/2 Swenson St

1507 1/2 Swenson St · No Longer Available
Location

1507 1/2 Swenson St, Prescott, AZ 86305

Amenities

hardwood floors
cats allowed
carport
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
2 bedroom 1 bath home off Iron Springs Road and close to shopping and dining. Dining Room with built in cabinets, Combination of wood floors and vinyl floors. Fresh paint in 2020. Max 2 cats allowed, no dogs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

