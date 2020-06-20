2 bedroom 1 bath home off Iron Springs Road and close to shopping and dining. Dining Room with built in cabinets, Combination of wood floors and vinyl floors. Fresh paint in 2020. Max 2 cats allowed, no dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have any available units?
1507 1/2 Swenson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott, AZ.
What amenities does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have?
Some of 1507 1/2 Swenson St's amenities include hardwood floors, cats allowed, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 1/2 Swenson St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 1/2 Swenson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 1/2 Swenson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 1/2 Swenson St is pet friendly.
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St offer parking?
Yes, 1507 1/2 Swenson St does offer parking.
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 1/2 Swenson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have a pool?
No, 1507 1/2 Swenson St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have accessible units?
No, 1507 1/2 Swenson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 1/2 Swenson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1507 1/2 Swenson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1507 1/2 Swenson St does not have units with air conditioning.