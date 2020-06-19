All apartments in Prescott Valley
8936 E Yavapai Road

8936 East Yavapai Road · No Longer Available
Location

8936 East Yavapai Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.4 TV Pre-wired in Mstr, living rm, & guest bdrm. Granite counter tops, Chrome delta kitchen faucet w/sprayer. Stainless steel kitchen sink. ''Cognac'' kitchen cabinets. Insulated garage doors. Pets On Approval-will increase rent by $50.00 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8936 E Yavapai Road have any available units?
8936 E Yavapai Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prescott Valley, AZ.
What amenities does 8936 E Yavapai Road have?
Some of 8936 E Yavapai Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8936 E Yavapai Road currently offering any rent specials?
8936 E Yavapai Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8936 E Yavapai Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8936 E Yavapai Road is pet friendly.
Does 8936 E Yavapai Road offer parking?
Yes, 8936 E Yavapai Road does offer parking.
Does 8936 E Yavapai Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8936 E Yavapai Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8936 E Yavapai Road have a pool?
No, 8936 E Yavapai Road does not have a pool.
Does 8936 E Yavapai Road have accessible units?
No, 8936 E Yavapai Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8936 E Yavapai Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8936 E Yavapai Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 8936 E Yavapai Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8936 E Yavapai Road does not have units with air conditioning.
