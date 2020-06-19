8936 E Yavapai Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.4 TV Pre-wired in Mstr, living rm, & guest bdrm. Granite counter tops, Chrome delta kitchen faucet w/sprayer. Stainless steel kitchen sink. ''Cognac'' kitchen cabinets. Insulated garage doors. Pets On Approval-will increase rent by $50.00 a month.