Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:46 AM

7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road

7225 Woolsey Ranch Road · (928) 771-0308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7225 Woolsey Ranch Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry. The master suite has a glass shower, throne room, dual vanity sink and walk in closet. There is a guest bedroom and a full guest bath. There is also a laundry room and access to the two car attached garage. This home has a block fenced backyard and a covered front and back patio.

HOA : Stoneridge. HOA rules and CC&R's apply.
Amenities include: indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis, playgrounds and meeting rooms.

Heating: Forced gas.
Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.

Appliances include: refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer.

Utilities:
Tenant Pays:
Electric - APS.
Natural Gas - Unisource.
Water, Sewer - Town of Prescott Valley.

Included:
Trash.

Terms:
Non-smoking premises.
Sorry no pets.
College students welcome with a Guarantor.
Year lease.
Renters insurance is required.

Move In Costs:
$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).
$192.50 carpet cleaning fee
$100 administrative fee
Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.
Rent and/or prorated rent.
Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).

Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.

To schedule a showing first you must:
Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).
Step 2. - Review the photos
Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour
Step 4 - Review the availability date
Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.
Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.
Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.
Step 8 - Conduct a self showing
Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.
Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have any available units?
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have?
Some of 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road pet-friendly?
No, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road does offer parking.
Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have a pool?
Yes, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road has a pool.
Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road has units with air conditioning.
