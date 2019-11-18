7225 E Woolsey Ranch Road

Amenities

Rent this home in Stoneridge! - Great 1,201 square foot home in Stoneridge was built in 2005. The living room opens to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen features black appliances, tile floors, laminate counters and a pantry. The master suite has a glass shower, throne room, dual vanity sink and walk in closet. There is a guest bedroom and a full guest bath. There is also a laundry room and access to the two car attached garage. This home has a block fenced backyard and a covered front and back patio.



HOA : Stoneridge. HOA rules and CC&R's apply.

Amenities include: indoor and outdoor pool, fitness center, tennis, playgrounds and meeting rooms.



Heating: Forced gas.

Cooling: Central AC and ceiling fans.



Appliances include: refrigerator, built in microwave, gas range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, washer and dryer.



Utilities:

Tenant Pays:

Electric - APS.

Natural Gas - Unisource.

Water, Sewer - Town of Prescott Valley.



Included:

Trash.



Terms:

Non-smoking premises.

Sorry no pets.

College students welcome with a Guarantor.

Year lease.

Renters insurance is required.



Move In Costs:

$40 application fee (per person 18 and over).

$192.50 carpet cleaning fee

$100 administrative fee

Deposit is equivalent to 1.5 times one month's rent.

Rent and/or prorated rent.

Pet rent of $50/month for the first pet and $25/month for each additional pet (if applicable).



Note: Due to Covid-19 only vacant properties will be shown at this time. Occupied properties may be applied for and rented but will not be shown.



To schedule a showing first you must:

Step. 1 - Review the terms and make sure they work for you (price, pets, etc.).

Step 2. - Review the photos

Step 3. - Watch the virtual tour

Step 4 - Review the availability date

Step 5 - Drive by the property. Please do not disturb occupants.

Step 6 - All parties must put in an application (pay fee). At this time it is still refundable.

Step 7 - Check out a key at the office, we require a valid drivers license.

Step 8 - Conduct a self showing

Step 9 - Return key and receive collateral back.

Step 10 - Decide to proceed with application process (no longer refundable) or have app fee refunded.



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos and video may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5771902)