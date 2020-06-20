All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:53 AM

7218 Goodnight Lane

7218 East Goodnight Lane · (928) 925-9366
Location

7218 East Goodnight Lane, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door. Kitchen w/16'' Upgraded Tile, Breakfast Nook w/Window Seat, White Wash Oak Cabinetry, Recessed & Under- Counter lighting, Black Appliances & Pantry. Formal Dining Rm or Den w/Horizontal Blinds & Carpet Flooring. Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area, Marble Counter w/Dual Sinks, White Wash Oak Cabinetry, Clear Glass Enclosed Shower, Walk-In Closet & Ceiling Fan. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/6 Panel Doors, Sunny Side Windows, Sliding Door Closets & Lighted Ceiling Fans. Inside Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer + Laundry Shelf. Front & Rear Yards Landscaped w/Easy Care Yards, Covered Rear Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7218 Goodnight Lane have any available units?
7218 Goodnight Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7218 Goodnight Lane have?
Some of 7218 Goodnight Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7218 Goodnight Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7218 Goodnight Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7218 Goodnight Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7218 Goodnight Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 7218 Goodnight Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7218 Goodnight Lane does offer parking.
Does 7218 Goodnight Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7218 Goodnight Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7218 Goodnight Lane have a pool?
No, 7218 Goodnight Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7218 Goodnight Lane have accessible units?
No, 7218 Goodnight Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7218 Goodnight Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7218 Goodnight Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7218 Goodnight Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7218 Goodnight Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
