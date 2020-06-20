7218 Goodnight Lane

Amenities
StoneRidge English ''Sonoma'' Plan, 3 BD + Formal Dining or Den/2BA/2GAR, 1762 SqFt. Tiled Entrance Leads to Circular Foyer, Lrg Great Rm w/Tiled Gas Fireplace, Media Niche, Ceiling Fan, Accent Windows & Sliding Glass Door. Kitchen w/16'' Upgraded Tile, Breakfast Nook w/Window Seat, White Wash Oak Cabinetry, Recessed & Under- Counter lighting, Black Appliances & Pantry. Formal Dining Rm or Den w/Horizontal Blinds & Carpet Flooring. Master Bedroom w/Sitting Area, Marble Counter w/Dual Sinks, White Wash Oak Cabinetry, Clear Glass Enclosed Shower, Walk-In Closet & Ceiling Fan. 2nd & 3rd Bedrooms w/6 Panel Doors, Sunny Side Windows, Sliding Door Closets & Lighted Ceiling Fans. Inside Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer + Laundry Shelf. Front & Rear Yards Landscaped w/Easy Care Yards, Covered Rear Patio