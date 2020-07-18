All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

7185 E Addis Avenue

7185 East Addis Avenue · (928) 515-1156
Location

7185 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2117 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Fresh paint1058 sq. ft. Great open floor plan Covered patio AAOSecurity $1000.00Cleaning $275.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have any available units?
7185 E Addis Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7185 E Addis Avenue have?
Some of 7185 E Addis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7185 E Addis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7185 E Addis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7185 E Addis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7185 E Addis Avenue offers parking.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have a pool?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7185 E Addis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

