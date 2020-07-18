Sign Up
7185 E Addis Avenue
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM
7185 E Addis Avenue
7185 East Addis Avenue
·
(928) 515-1156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
7185 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit B · Avail. now
$1,000
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2117 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Fresh paint1058 sq. ft. Great open floor plan Covered patio AAOSecurity $1000.00Cleaning $275.00
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have any available units?
7185 E Addis Avenue has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7185 E Addis Avenue have?
Some of 7185 E Addis Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7185 E Addis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7185 E Addis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7185 E Addis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley
.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7185 E Addis Avenue offers parking.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have a pool?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7185 E Addis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7185 E Addis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7185 E Addis Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
