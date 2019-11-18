All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:12 AM

7045 E Addis Avenue

7045 East Addis Avenue · (928) 775-2984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7045 East Addis Avenue, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Available Now! 3BR, 2BA, A/C, Electric Heating, Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Hookups, 1 Car Garage, Resident Pays all Utilities, Fenced yardPets on approval and will increase rent by $50/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7045 E Addis Avenue have any available units?
7045 E Addis Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7045 E Addis Avenue have?
Some of 7045 E Addis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7045 E Addis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7045 E Addis Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7045 E Addis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7045 E Addis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 7045 E Addis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7045 E Addis Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7045 E Addis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7045 E Addis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7045 E Addis Avenue have a pool?
No, 7045 E Addis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7045 E Addis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7045 E Addis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7045 E Addis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7045 E Addis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7045 E Addis Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7045 E Addis Avenue has units with air conditioning.
