Last updated June 18 2020 at 6:54 PM

4884 North Judy Circle

4884 North Judy Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4884 North Judy Circle, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This townhome is located in the heart of Prescott Valley. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio, and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, medical, and schools.

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
Pets- Pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee as well as an additional $50 per month

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$200 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling:Central

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer- Town of Prescott Valley

Included
Trash

HOA: none

Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer hookups (units are not included)

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 6/18/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

