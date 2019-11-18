4884 North Judy Circle.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This townhome is located in the heart of Prescott Valley. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio, and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, medical, and schools.



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

Pets- Pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee as well as an additional $50 per month



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$200 carpet cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling:Central



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water, Sewer- Town of Prescott Valley



Included

Trash



HOA: none



Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer hookups (units are not included)



Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition



Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,000, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,000, Available 6/18/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.