4884 North Judy Circle.

Amenities
This townhome is located in the heart of Prescott Valley. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms, a private fenced patio, and a 1 car garage. Close to shopping, medical, and schools.
Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
Pets- Pets are considered by the owner with a qualified application and is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee as well as an additional $50 per month
Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$200 carpet cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one month’s rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one month’s rent
Rent/and or prorated rent
Heating: Gas
Cooling:Central
Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water, Sewer- Town of Prescott Valley
Included
Trash
HOA: none
Appliances include: Refrigerator, range/oven, washer and dryer hookups (units are not included)
Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition
Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.