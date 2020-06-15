4120 N Cholla Dr

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler. Fully fenced back yard. Built in 1989. Pet policy is CWO (check with Owner. Approved pets will require additional security deposit equal to 1/2 month's rent and $25 per pet monthly pet rent. Students CWO (check with Owner). Pricing is for 1 year lease. 6 month lease at an additional $50.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking. House rules apply.