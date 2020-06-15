All apartments in Prescott Valley
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

4120 N Cholla Dr

4120 North Cholla Drive · (928) 778-5181
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4120 North Cholla Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1602 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 1,602 sq ft home with 2 car garage located in Superstition Hills. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and W/D hook ups. Vaulted ceilings in living room. Carpet, tile and vinyl flooring. Blinds. Gas heat and swamp cooler. Fully fenced back yard. Built in 1989. Pet policy is CWO (check with Owner. Approved pets will require additional security deposit equal to 1/2 month's rent and $25 per pet monthly pet rent. Students CWO (check with Owner). Pricing is for 1 year lease. 6 month lease at an additional $50.00 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. No smoking. House rules apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 N Cholla Dr have any available units?
4120 N Cholla Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4120 N Cholla Dr have?
Some of 4120 N Cholla Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 N Cholla Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4120 N Cholla Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 N Cholla Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4120 N Cholla Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4120 N Cholla Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4120 N Cholla Dr does offer parking.
Does 4120 N Cholla Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4120 N Cholla Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 N Cholla Dr have a pool?
No, 4120 N Cholla Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4120 N Cholla Dr have accessible units?
No, 4120 N Cholla Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 N Cholla Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 N Cholla Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 N Cholla Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 N Cholla Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
