Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:32 AM

3880 N Tani Road

3880 North Tani Road · (928) 775-2984
Location

3880 North Tani Road, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Prescott Valley

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Avail. Now. Brand New, All Tile 3 bdrm 2 bath. Easy care Landscaped front and back yd. Paver Driveway. W/D Hookups in the garage. Custom interior paint. 8' high ceilings. Ceiling fans in Great room, Mst Bdrm & Guest bdrms. Low water use toilets.4 TV Pre-wired in Mstr, living rm, & guest bdrm. Granite counter tops, Chrome delta kitchen faucet w/sprayer. Stainless steel kitchen sink. ''Cognac'' kitchen cabinets. Insulated garage doors. Views galore. Steps away from PV Park. Pets On Approval-will increase rent by $50.00 a month. Rent based on 12 mn lease 6 mn lease avail at higher price.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3880 N Tani Road have any available units?
3880 N Tani Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3880 N Tani Road have?
Some of 3880 N Tani Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3880 N Tani Road currently offering any rent specials?
3880 N Tani Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 N Tani Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3880 N Tani Road is pet friendly.
Does 3880 N Tani Road offer parking?
Yes, 3880 N Tani Road does offer parking.
Does 3880 N Tani Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 N Tani Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 N Tani Road have a pool?
No, 3880 N Tani Road does not have a pool.
Does 3880 N Tani Road have accessible units?
No, 3880 N Tani Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 N Tani Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3880 N Tani Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3880 N Tani Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3880 N Tani Road does not have units with air conditioning.
