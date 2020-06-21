1979 N Fence Line Drive

Amenities
Great Mountain Views from this Upgraded StoneRidge Community Connell Plan. 2100 Sq. Ft. 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Flex Room, 1 Office/Den with Sliding Glass Door. Enlarged 2 Car Garage (31 Ft. Deep) with Built-in Storage Cabinets. Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, White Appliances, Gas Range. Solar Tube. Master Includes, Sliding Glass Door to Back Patio, Ceiling Fan, Crown Molding, Glass Block Shower, Garden Tub, Deep Walk-in Closet. Large Great Room with Tile Surround Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, Lighted Ceiling Fans. Beautiful Front and Back Landscaping w/Mature Pine Trees and Mountain Views. Lease price includes all Landscape Maintenance. Trash service included. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. Access to all of the StoneRidge Amenities Available.