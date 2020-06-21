All apartments in Prescott Valley
1979 N Fence Line Drive
1979 N Fence Line Drive

1979 Fence Line Drive · (928) 910-9778
Location

1979 Fence Line Drive, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Stoneridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Mountain Views from this Upgraded StoneRidge Community Connell Plan. 2100 Sq. Ft. 3 Bed, 2 Full Bath, 1 Flex Room, 1 Office/Den with Sliding Glass Door. Enlarged 2 Car Garage (31 Ft. Deep) with Built-in Storage Cabinets. Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, White Appliances, Gas Range. Solar Tube. Master Includes, Sliding Glass Door to Back Patio, Ceiling Fan, Crown Molding, Glass Block Shower, Garden Tub, Deep Walk-in Closet. Large Great Room with Tile Surround Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, Lighted Ceiling Fans. Beautiful Front and Back Landscaping w/Mature Pine Trees and Mountain Views. Lease price includes all Landscape Maintenance. Trash service included. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer Included. Access to all of the StoneRidge Amenities Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have any available units?
1979 N Fence Line Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have?
Some of 1979 N Fence Line Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1979 N Fence Line Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1979 N Fence Line Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1979 N Fence Line Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1979 N Fence Line Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prescott Valley.
Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1979 N Fence Line Drive does offer parking.
Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1979 N Fence Line Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have a pool?
No, 1979 N Fence Line Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have accessible units?
No, 1979 N Fence Line Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1979 N Fence Line Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1979 N Fence Line Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1979 N Fence Line Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
