1793 E. Baker St.

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage

COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates. As you enter from the cozy covered front porch, you are invited in to a large great room with over-sized windows for plenty of natural light. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and counter top space. Low maintenance landscaping front and rear. 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Subdivision amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness room, game room, library and community kitchen and more! Amenities are included in the monthly rent. Tenant to pay initial sign-up fee for facility card. Dont miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful community! Call us for the gate code today!!



Terms:

No Smoking

No College Students

12 month lease minimum

Pets- 1 small dog under 40 lbs is considered with a qualified application ans is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee



Move In Costs:

$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)

$100 administration fee

$250 carpert cleaning fee

$10 monthly maintenance call center fee

Deposit may be equivalent to one months rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one months rent

Rent/and or prorated rent



Heating: Gas

Cooling:Central Air



Utilities:

Tenant Pays

Electric-APS

Natural Gas- Unisource

Water- Town of Prescott Valley



Included

Trash

Sewer



HOA: Victorian Estates



Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, gas range/oven, washer and dryer



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3183665)