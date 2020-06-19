All apartments in Prescott Valley
Find more places like 1793 E. Baker St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prescott Valley, AZ
/
1793 E. Baker St.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

1793 E. Baker St.

1793 East Baker Street · (928) 776-0337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Prescott Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

1793 East Baker Street, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Victorian Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1793 E. Baker St. · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
COMING SOON IN THE BEAUTIFUL 55+ COMMUNITY OF VICTORIAN ESTATES! - This charming cottage style home is located in the well established 55+ gated community of Victorian Estates. As you enter from the cozy covered front porch, you are invited in to a large great room with over-sized windows for plenty of natural light. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry and counter top space. Low maintenance landscaping front and rear. 2 car garage with washer/dryer. Subdivision amenities include an outdoor pool, fitness room, game room, library and community kitchen and more! Amenities are included in the monthly rent. Tenant to pay initial sign-up fee for facility card. Dont miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful community! Call us for the gate code today!!

Terms:
No Smoking
No College Students
12 month lease minimum
Pets- 1 small dog under 40 lbs is considered with a qualified application ans is subject to a $250 non refundable pet fee

Move In Costs:
$35 application fee (per person 18 and over)
$100 administration fee
$250 carpert cleaning fee
$10 monthly maintenance call center fee
Deposit may be equivalent to one months rent but maybe up to 1.5 times one months rent
Rent/and or prorated rent

Heating: Gas
Cooling:Central Air

Utilities:
Tenant Pays
Electric-APS
Natural Gas- Unisource
Water- Town of Prescott Valley

Included
Trash
Sewer

HOA: Victorian Estates

Appliances include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, microwave, gas range/oven, washer and dryer

Information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed. Information is subject to change at any time. When applicable photos may be from prior to current occupancy and may vary from current condition

Call us today at 928-776-0337 to schedule a viewing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3183665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1793 E. Baker St. have any available units?
1793 E. Baker St. has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1793 E. Baker St. have?
Some of 1793 E. Baker St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1793 E. Baker St. currently offering any rent specials?
1793 E. Baker St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1793 E. Baker St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1793 E. Baker St. is pet friendly.
Does 1793 E. Baker St. offer parking?
Yes, 1793 E. Baker St. does offer parking.
Does 1793 E. Baker St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1793 E. Baker St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1793 E. Baker St. have a pool?
Yes, 1793 E. Baker St. has a pool.
Does 1793 E. Baker St. have accessible units?
No, 1793 E. Baker St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1793 E. Baker St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1793 E. Baker St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1793 E. Baker St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1793 E. Baker St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1793 E. Baker St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Homestead Talking Glass
3131 North Main Street
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
Terraces
5700 E Market St
Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

Similar Pages

Prescott Valley 1 BedroomsPrescott Valley 2 Bedrooms
Prescott Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPrescott Valley Apartments with Balcony
Prescott Valley Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZFlagstaff, AZ
Prescott, AZBuckeye, AZAnthem, AZSedona, AZCarefree, AZ
New River, AZCave Creek, AZVerde Village, AZVillage of Oak Creek, AZCottonwood, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeNorthern Arizona University
Yavapai CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Coconino Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity