11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:27 AM

11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110

11250 E State Route 69 · (928) 445-8750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Prescott Valley
3 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11250 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86327

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 385 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
APPLICATION PENDING - Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more. Community amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, library with internet, tennis court, pavilion & gym. Water & trash included, electric billed through park. Small pet negotiable with approval, deposit & $25 per month additional rent. No smoking on property. Lease negotiable. Rate to vary with shorter term.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have any available units?
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have?
Some of 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 currently offering any rent specials?
11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 is pet friendly.
Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 offer parking?
Yes, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 offers parking.
Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have a pool?
Yes, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 has a pool.
Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have accessible units?
No, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110 has units with air conditioning.

