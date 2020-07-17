11250 E State Route 69 Lot 110.

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING - Located in age restricted community, this nicely furnished 1 bedroom manufactured home has central air, carport & covered patio. Storage room has stack washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings, skylight, sunscreens and more. Community amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, library with internet, tennis court, pavilion & gym. Water & trash included, electric billed through park. Small pet negotiable with approval, deposit & $25 per month additional rent. No smoking on property. Lease negotiable. Rate to vary with shorter term.